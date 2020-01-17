Sinn Féin believes in publicly funded education – Archibald

Speaking tonight on the issue of student fees Sinn Féin economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald MLA said:

“In the south we have costed budget proposals to begin the process of removing student contribution charges, however here in the north we are constrained by the block grant and more challenging budgetary conditions and a lack of fiscal powers.

“Sinn Féin does not support increasing tuition fees.

“Sinn Féin will continue to ensure that Universities are funded to deliver the skills demanded by the economy, particularly the need to build on the knowledge economy.

“Sinn Féin will not agree to any funding reforms in the Higher Education Sector, unless they’re equitable, financially sustainable and affordable into the long term.

“In addition to their State funding, universities need to develop creative and innovative funding streams so they can create a strong economy.

“Sinn Féin will continue to engage regarding the funding arrangements as we endeavour to achieve a sustainable funding system which is grounded in fairness and equal access to third level education.”