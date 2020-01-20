Mícheál Martin must come clean on pensions policy - John Brady

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Social Protection John Brady has said that Fianna Fáil must come clean on whether they would stop the retirement age from increasing to 67, and that a review into the system does not go far enough for those already struggling.

He said;

"Sinn Féin is the only party committed to bringing the pension age back to 65.

"Fianna Fáil have effectively been in government for the past four years alongside Fine Gael and they have failed to take any action on this issue.

"Cheap promises from Mícheál Martin's party ahead of an election to review the planned increase in the pension age means nothing for those who are already struggling.

"He must clarify his party's position on this issue as a matter of urgency, instead of making open ended promises ahead of polling day.

"Sinn Féin have legislation ready to go to give workers, families and older citizens a break.

"I will introduce this legislation if returned as a TD for Wicklow, as well as a Bill to abolish mandatory retirement.

"That is what is fair, just and in line with the values of the vast majority of the Irish people."