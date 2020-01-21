Flynn calls for greater investment in suicide prevention

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Mental Health Órlaithí Flynn MLA, has called for an increase in funding for suicide prevention.

Speaking after an open letter was sent to the Health Minister by Irish sport and entertainment stars, Órlaithí Flynn said:

"I acknowledge the concern and interest expressed by so many public figures who have signed the open letter to the Minister of Health calling for the urgent need to increase investment in mental health and suicide prevention services.

"Suicide is not just a health issue, it is an issue for all in society.

"It can have a variety of complex causes which may vary from a deep sense of hopelessness experienced by many young people, the impact of addiction, or the effect of dehumanising attitudes towards minority groups, to name a few.

"Communities must be supported to offer hope and demonstrate that life is meaningful.

"This means investment in crisis services and tackling the routes causes of inequality and suffering.

"The recent suicide prevention strategy is £3m short. I have called on the Minister of Health Robin Swann to commit to implementing the strategy in full.

"The strategy has support from all the Executive Departments. Each needs to live up to its own commitments and see implementation as a priority.

"Communities and families devastated by suicide deserve better, they deserve actions and better outcomes."