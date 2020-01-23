John Brady TD attends launch of Stop67 campaign

Sinn Féin Social Protection spokesperson John Brady TD today attended the SIPTU Stop67 Campaign launched and committed Sinn Féin’s support for the campaign.

Deputy Brady said however that his party would go a step further and reduce the pension age back to 65.

He said;

“I am delighted to attend today’s launch of this important campaign to stop the increase in the pension age to 67 in January next year.

“Sinn Féin is fully committed to this campaign and we have produced legislation in the Dáil to stop the age hike and in government we will legislate to reverse it back to 65. That is what Sinn Féin is committed to do.

“It is not acceptable to ask people to work on till their 66th and 67th years. It should be the unquestioned right of any 65-year-old to retire on the state pension if they so wish.

“At that age we will all have done our heavy lifting, worked hard, paid our bills and our taxes to this state.”