Anderson votes to stop a ‘hard border’ in Ireland

Speaking today, after voting in the European Parliament’s Constitutional Affairs Committee in favour of the Protocol on Ireland, Martina Anderson MEP said:

“Today’s committee vote will influence how the entire European Parliament votes next week on Wednesday 29th.

“There is no such thing as a good Brexit, but the Withdrawal Agreement and Protocol is the least worst option.

"Whatever happens at the end of the transition period in December 2020, even if the British crash out without a future trade agreement, the protocol on Ireland in the WA ensures there will be no hardening of the border that partitions Ireland.

“Therefore, today I voted in the interests of citizens in the north – I voted to protect the Good Friday Agreement in all of its parts and stop physical infrastructure on the border.

“Brexit has shown that the British border partitioning Ireland is not only a problem for Ireland, but it is a problem for Europe.

“The EU has offered a pathway for the whole of the island back into the European Union through a referendum on Irish Unity under the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement.

"I believe one day MEPs from the north will be elected to the European Parliament again. In preparation for that day, the EU and member states need to plan and help facilitate the conversation on Irish Unity."