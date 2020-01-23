Statutory Bereavement Leave and other entitlements should be brought forward - Archibald

Sinn Féin Chair of the Economy Committee Caoimhe Archibald MLA has said that Statutory Bereavement Leave and other entitlements should be brought to the Assembly to benefit workers.

The Sinn Féin MLA said:

“It has been reported that in England employees will be granted an automatic right of two weeks Paid Bereavement Leave where they have lost a child under the age of 18.

“This is a positive development and will provide relief for workers dealing with the grief of losing a child.

“Sinn Féin will pursue the introduction of Paid Bereavement Leave in the Assembly on the basis that this applies to all workers after a period of 26 weeks service.

“This will mean that agency workers are also given access to new leave entitlements.

“Alongside delivering statutory bereavement leave, Sinn Féin will commit to advancing other statutory leave entitlements such as Paid Carers Leave, Increased Paternity Leave and greater flexibility of Parental Leave entitlements.

“Sinn Féin is committed to leading the way in improving the lives of workers.”