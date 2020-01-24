Boylan voices concern over MOT vehicle lift faults

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has expressed concerns following after it was revealed that the use of vehicle lifts at 12 MOT centres has been suspended after faults were identified.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“Lift faults identified within MOT centres has raised considerable safety concerns while causing vehicle testing delays across the north.

“We need to ensure that the safety of drivers and those who work in MOT centres is not at risk from these faults.

“I have written to the Minister for Infrastructure to ask what measures are in place to properly address these safety concerns.

“I have also asked the Minister to outline the findings of the necessary MOT fault checks, including the number of appointments impacted, number of defects detected, and how long the affected centres be closed.

“While the inconvenience caused by the delays in vehicle testing are frustrating, safety needs to be the priority concern.”