Irish diaspora have role to play in securing unity referendum - Begley

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said the Irish diaspora have a role to play in campaigning for a referendum on Irish Unity.

The West Tyrone MP said:

"The Sinn Féin MP team will be holding a public meeting in Westminster next week to discuss the growing demand for Irish unity.

"It will feature a keynote speech from recently elected North Belfast MP John Finucane as well as an address from human rights professor Colin Harvey.

"Professor Harvey will present his report, 'The EU and Irish Unity,' which was commissioned by Martina Anderson MEP and GUE/NGL, and outlines the role the EU can play in reuniting Ireland.

"The EU has said a reunited Ireland will get automatic entry into the EU through a referendum on Irish Unity as outlined in the Good Friday Agreement.

"The Irish diaspora, particularly those in Britain, can play an important role in helping to secure that referendum by putting pressure on the British government to live up to its commitment.

"Tuesday night’s event in the Grand Committee Room, Westminster Hall, at 7pm is an opportunity to update the Irish community in Britain, and others interested in democracy, on the campaign for Irish Unity."