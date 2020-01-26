Kelly condemns Short Strand gun attack

Sinn Féin Policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly has condemned a gun attack on a man in the Short Strand area last night.

Gerry Kelly said:

“A man was injured last night after shots were fired at him in a house in the Short Strand last night.

“Thankfully the man has not been seriously hurt but it appears this was an attempt to kill or injure him.

“There is no place for guns in our society and those responsible for the attack must be taken off the streets and should face due process in the courts.

“I appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the police and assist the police investigation in any way possible.”