Mullan welcomes boost for education

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the announcement of an extra £33 million for the education system.

The Foyle MLA & vice chair of the Education Committee said:

“I welcome the announcement of a combined £33 million investment in the education system by Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

“This includes an extra £10 million to help clear the backlogs in diagnosis and assessments to ensure children with Special Educational Needs get the support they need.

“There is also funding available to deal with the issue of teachers pay and £4 million to support our already thriving Further Education colleges.

“I will continue to work with the Minister and others to tackle the crisis in education and I believe this cash boost will help address some of the immediate pressures.”