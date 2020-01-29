Decision to cut childcare services funding for Day of Action 'outrageous' - Kathleen Funchion

Sinn Féin's Kathleen Funchion has branded the Department of Children and Youth Affairs decision to cut essential funding to childcare services who are participating in a national demonstration next week as "outrageous" and "a slap in the face" to all those working in the childcare sector.

The Carlow/Kilkenny General Election candidate said:

"All early years services received notification from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs yesterday that they will be financially penalised if taking part in the Day of Action organised by the Early Years Alliance for next week.

"This is completely unacceptable.

"The current crisis in the Early Years/Childcare sector is the culmination of years of underinvestment and lack of proper consultation with the sector when introducing new policies and measures within the new National Childcare Scheme.

"Services are under enormous financial stress, with many telling us they face potential closures as a result. This essential sector has been pushed to the brink, and next Wednesday’s national demonstration, which has nearly 1400 services registered to attend, is evidence of this.

"Services have made the very tough decision to close their doors in order to highlight the current childcare/early years crisis and attend the national demonstration.

"I am certain the sector will not be intimidated by this news and will, in fact, come together in even greater numbers and strength as a result. I am calling on the Department to reconsider their decision.

"Sinn Féin will be marching in support and solidarity with the sector next Wednesday February 5th."

ENDS

Editor's note:

For further information regarding the February 5th demonstration contact [email protected].