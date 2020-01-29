Brexit remains a real threat to Ireland despite withdrawal agreement - Carthy

Brexit remains a real threat to Ireland despite withdrawal agreement - Carthy

Taking the floor of the European Parliament ahead of the debate to approve the Brexit withdrawal agreement, Matt Carthy MEP spoke about the injustice of the North of Ireland being dragged out of the EU against its democratically expressed wishes and the harm that Brexit still poses to the Irish economy.

Carthy, who is a candidate in the general election for Cavan/Monaghan, when addressing Brussels' plenary said:

“This Friday, part of my country will be taken out of the European Union against the wishes of the vast majority of those who live there.

“I am proud of Sinn Féin’s record in this parliament and elsewhere, in working to ensure that the repercussions of Brexit for the north of Ireland, the border region and our entire island have been minimised in this withdrawal agreement.

“But, the fact remains, that from this weekend, one part of Ireland will be in the EU while another part will operate outside. The future trading relationship between Britain and the EU could yet create unprecedented difficulties for the Irish economy and vulnerable sectors, particularly agriculture.

“So, much work remains to be done, and Sinn Féin will be a leading voice in protecting Ireland’s interests in the trade negotiations, calling for mitigation measures from any Brexit fallout and presenting the case for Irish Unity as a crucial mechanism to withstand the worst excesses of British tory policies which have no mandate in any part of Ireland”.

Speaking after the vote Carthy confirmed that Sinn Féin had voted in favour of the withdrawal agreement. He added:

“There is no such thing as a good Brexit for Ireland, but the Withdrawal Agreement and Protocol is the least worst option.

“Our priority has to be safeguarding the all-Ireland economy and ensuring there is absolutely no hardening of the border on the Island of Ireland”.

END