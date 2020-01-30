Mayor abused power to bypass vote on flying flag – McCleave

Sinn Féin Councillor Gary McCleave has accused the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh Council of ‘misusing power’ to by-pass a vote on flying the union flag.

Cllr Gary McCleave said:

“On Tuesday night, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh took an outrageous decision to avoid a vote on flying the union flag to mark so-called Brexit Day.

“This is a misuse of power given that Councillors had just voted to reject a proposal to light up the building in blue for the same purpose.

“Brexit will do untold damage to this Council area and this island as a whole – it’s not something that should be celebrated by anyone.

“The Mayor should reconsider this decision immediately.”