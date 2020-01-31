All Ireland approach to Coronavirus must be intensified - Gildernew

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Health, Colm Gildernew MLA, has urged the Health Minister Robin Swan to intensify his engagement with Health Authorities in the south in light of two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Britain.

Speaking after news of developments in Britain Mr Gildernew said:

“The confirmation of two cases of Coronavirus in Britain is a worrying development.

“There is an increased responsibility and onus on both Ministers of Health on this island, and their relevant authorities, to work closely together to avoid Coronavirus coming to Ireland, and to mitigate its impact across the country if it does.

"I have had contact with the department this morning with regards to the changed situation in Britain.

"I will continue to engage with the Department of Health and emphasise the necessity of an all-island response to Coronavirus."