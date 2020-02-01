Fianna Fáil’s Carbon Tax policy will hit workers and families - NicCormaic

Sinn Féin candidate for Dublin Rathdown Sorcha NicCormaic has slammed Fianna Fáil’s position on the Carbon Tax as one “that will hit workers and families at a time when they need a break.”

Speaking today NicCormaic said;

“At a time when there are very little alternatives available to ordinary workers and families in respect of home heating and transport, Fianna Fáil have committed to levying an extra €640 million in additional Carbon Taxes on workers, families, farms and businesses over the next five years.



“This measure will hit workers and families at a time when they need a break.



“This tax increase is unfair, will not reduce emissions and will not change behaviour.



“It is the wrong approach. Climate change has to be tackled by changing behaviour and providing alternatives, not hitting workers and families."

ENDS