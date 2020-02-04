Sinn Féin supports teachers’ action and will end to two-tier pay – Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson and TD for Cork South-Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has this morning said that teachers undertaking industrial action has the support of Sinn Féin, and if in government, Sinn Féin will end the two-tier pay system that exists within the sector.

Mr Ó Laoghaire was speaking from Cork where he attended a number of pickets to show his support for the teachers.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said;

“This morning's industrial action by teachers has the full support of Sinn Féin. We need to see an end to the two-tier pay system that has dogged the sector for so long.

“Sinn Féin is committed to the principle of equal pay for equal work and we would establish a single tier pay scale for all teachers faster than the current Government has committed.

“We have committed to ending two-tier pay in the education section of our manifesto.

“Newly-qualified teachers have been penalised by the approach of previous Governments.

“It is wrong that there are people in staff rooms across the state who are doing the same job as the person sitting next to them, but being paid a completely different wage.

"The principle of equal work for equal pay must be respected.

"There are also clearly increasing difficulties with recruitment and retention of teachers, and shortages in subjects such as Irish, home economics, maths and other languages to name but a few.

“Sinn Féin in government will be an employer with a focus on workers rights, and equal pay for equal work.

“We are committed to this, and the next government must restore pay equality and give all workers a break."