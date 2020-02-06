It's time to vote for change - Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald is calling on people to come out in their hundreds of thousands and to vote for change on Saturday.

With the support of the people, we could be on the cusp of a historic election that ends the Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael grip on power that has lasted almost a century.

She said:

"I have said throughout this election campaign that the best outcome is a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, but that the worst outcome is one with both of them in it.

"I’m asking people to come out in their hundreds of thousands on Saturday and to vote for change and to transfer for change.

"With your support we could be on the cusp of a historic election that ends the Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael grip on power that has lasted almost a century.

"The momentum for change is clear - not just in opinion polls but in conversations that are happening in towns, villages and communities across the country.

"Sinn Féin have set out our vision for change.

"We have set out our alternative.

"We want to give workers and families a break.

"We want to solve the housing crisis.

"We want to get in there to fix things and to deliver for ordinary people.

"Our plans are ambitious.

"They are also fair, sensible, costed and deliverable.

"In government, Sinn Féin will:

Reduce rents and freeze them.

Guarantee your right to a pension at 65.

Deliver the biggest public housing programme in the history of the State.

Open hospital beds and recruit staff.

Abolish the USC on the first €30,000 of your income.

End the insurance rip off.

Support carers and people with disabilities

Plan for a referendum on Irish Unity.

"Saturday is the day.

"If you want change you need to come out and vote for Sinn Féin.

"Let us be your voice in the corridors of power.

"Give us a chance and then judge us on how we perform."