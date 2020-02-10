Anderson presses minister on medical school

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed confirmation that the Health Minister is looking at the Magee medical school as a way of tackling the GP shortage.

The newly co-opted Foyle MLA said:

“Today, I raised with the Health Minister the urgent need to progress the delivery of a post-graduate medical school at Magee University.

“There is a chronic shortage of GPs across the north, but particularly in the north west. The reality is we need to train more doctors.

“Delivery of this medical school would be a way of addressing this shortage and ensuring that we have more doctors to meet this shortage.

“I welcome confirmation from the Minister that is he ‘looking very seriously’ at the medical school at Magee University.

"Sinn Féin will continue working to ensure that Magee can take in its first Medical Students in September 2021 as a step towards the full expansion."