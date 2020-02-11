Social media providers must to more to protect young people - Kelly
Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has called on social media platform providers to do more to protect children and young people online.
The West Tyrone MLA said:
“Today marks Safer Internet Day and it is a timely reminder of the need to protect children and young people from harmful content online.
“In particular, social media platform providers have a responsibility to make sure young people cannot access or be exposed to abusive, threatening or explicit material.
“They must also crackdown on any harmful material and those responsible as well as working with enforcement agencies to prevent its spread.
“Parents, teachers and guardians also have a role to play in talking to young people about the potential dangers they may face online and also in promoting responsible internet use and behaviour.
“The opportunities of the internet for children and young people are huge and young people should be able to use it free from the threat of any online dangers.”