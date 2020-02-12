Meeting with Green Party leader 'useful and constructive' - Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has met with the Green Party leader Eamon Ryan TD this morning.

Commenting following the meeting, Ms. McDonald said:

"I have made it clear since before the election - and after - that I will speak to all parties in the interests of forming a government; starting with those with a mandate for change.

"The Green Party, having increased its mandate significantly, is undoubtedly one of those parties.

"I met this morning with Eamon Ryan TD, leader of the Green Party, and it was a very useful and constructive meeting.

"We have agreed to begin exchanging ideas, and we will talk and meet again over the coming days."