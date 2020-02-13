British government must honour its commitments to victims and families – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill said today she is writing to the British government for an urgent meeting with the incoming British Secretary of State following the sacking of Julian Smith.

And she said that the British government must honour its promises to the families of victims of the conflict and implement its agreements to deal with legacy issues.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I am writing to the British government seeking an urgent meeting with the incoming British Secretary of State following the sacking of Julian Smith.

“In that meeting Sinn Féin will take the opportunity to raise the financial commitments made by the British government in the New Decade New Approach agreement only weeks ago.

“Reports from London that Julian Smith was sacked as a result of commitments made to bring forward legislation to implement the legacy bodies agreed at Stormont House are very concerning for victims of the conflict and their families.

“The British government has already dragged this process out for more than five years, delaying the publication of legislation again and again.

“Some victims have been waiting up to five decades for truth and disclosure.

“It is unacceptable for the British government to backtrack on commitments made only weeks ago in the New Decade New Approach agreement.

“The British government must honour its agreements regardless of who is in the office of British Secretary of State.

"The incoming Irish government has a clear responsibility to hold the British government to these commitments and the implementation of Stormont House Agreement.”