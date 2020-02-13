Public commitment on Climate Change Act needed from Poots - Archibald

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Climate Action and the Economy, Caoimhe Archibald MLA, has once again called on Minister Edwin Poots to publicly commit to delivering a Climate Change Act within the remainder of this Assembly term.

The call came following a bid for funding made by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs for funding to begin work on developing a Climate Change Act.

The East Derry MLA said:

"While it is welcome that the Department is seeking funding in the next financial year, it will mean little without political will from Minister Poots to deliver a Climate Change Act.

"The delivery of legislation to set robust and enforceable emissions reduction targets to tackle the climate emergency should be a primary priority for the minister.

"However, having refused to commit to the delivery of a Climate Change Act on several occasions since the restoration of the Assembly, it is clear the minister is dragging his feet on this issue.

"This Assembly has declared a climate emergency, the time for dithering and delay is long past.

"I am once again calling on the minister to fulfil his obligations to the Assembly and to the public, and deliver a Climate Change Act as a matter of urgency."