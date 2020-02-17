Archibald extends condolences on the passing of Harry Gregg

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has extended her deepest condolences to the family and friends of Harry Gregg, who has passed away.

The East Derry MLA said:

"I want to extend my deepest condolences, to the family and friends of sporting legend Harry Gregg who has passed away.

"As a Busby Babe, Harry helped cement his reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“Harry survived the Munich Air Disaster in 1958, returning to the plane to rescue team-mates and other passengers.

“He was an inspiration to young people in the Causeway Coast and Glens area as well as sporting people across the globe.

"My deepest sympathies go to Harry’s family and friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."