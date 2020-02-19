‘No backsliding on cross border freight regulations’ - Anderson

There can be no backsliding on EU regulations regarding cross-border haulage following Brexit, Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said.

The former MEP also warned that hauliers need clarity about the extent of the post-Brexit checks they will face between here and Britain.

Martina Anderson was speaking after meeting with the Freight Transport Association of Ireland.

She commented: “The association has a number of serious concerns about how their industry could be affected and it is my intention to reflect these concerns at the Stormont Infrastructure committee.

“The Department here should be ensuring that EU transport regulations continue to be applied so that the 13,000 lorries that cross the border every day are able to do so seamlessly.

“This will also ensure we have the same levels of emission and drivers standards across the island as the industry could not cope with two different sets of regulations operating north and south.

“Britain is leaving the EU but the North is continuing to align with European standards so there can be no backsliding on EU regulations regarding vehicle safety and drivers’ welfare.

“A further problem for hauliers is the status of EU nationals working in the trade and the lack of clarity about the extent of the checks they will face when travelling between here and Britain.

“And while the EU has taken steps to improve the sea links, travelling through Britain is still the quickest way to access Europe so such issues need to be addressed urgently.”