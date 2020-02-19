Home Office Immigration Proposals nothing more than xenophobic diktat - Hazzard

Sinn Féin’s Brexit Spokesperson Chris Hazzard MP has slammed British Government Immigration proposals as “unpopular, unworkable and a direct threat to the north’s economic viability”.

The South Down MP was responding to Home Office proposals announced this morning that would overhaul immigration policy in the north of Ireland from 2021.

Mr Hazzard said:

“Far from strengthening the economic wellbeing of our society, these proposals are a direct threat to local industry - including our local hospitality, tourism, retail, and agri-food sectors.

“It is hard not to view these proposals as an elitist, xenophobic attack on overseas and low-paid workers – the vast majority of whom we simply can not live without.

“Indeed most worryingly, these proposals are a cruel attack on our care sector – the wonderful, selfless heroes who we all rely on to take care of us and our families in our hour of need.

“It is abundantly clear that the Home Office have completely ignored our unique and special circumstances and have again shown nothing but contempt for local business and industry leaders who have engaged constructively with British Government officials in recent years.

“Sinn Féin will be raising these concerns directly with the British Government in the weeks to come.”