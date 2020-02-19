Kearney encourages applications to Reconciliation Fund

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney has welcomed the opening of the Irish Government’s Reconciliation Fund, and has encouraged organisations across the island to apply.

Speaking following the opening of the fund, Declan Kearney said:

“Since the inception of The Reconciliation Fund, a wide variety of organisations North and South have benefited.

““The fund has helped to finance various educational, sporting and cultural projects that promote respect, tolerance and cross-border links.

“In the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document the Irish Government committed to an increased level of funding for The Reconciliation Fund.

“This increased funding is welcome and I would encourage non-governmental organisations, community groups and voluntary organisations across the island to apply.

“Various projects funded by The Reconciliation Fund have done good work in breaking down stereotypes, promoting mutual understanding, and promoting reconciliation.

“Applications to the fund will remain open until the 10th March”.

https://www.dfa.ie/reconciliation