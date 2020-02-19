'Ballykelly Bypass an important project for the northwest' - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said that the Ballykelly Bypass is an important project for the northwest in order to address regional imbalance and connect rural communities.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I wrote to the Minister for Infrastructure to press for the inclusion of the Ballykelly Bypass as a priority in the regional transport plan.

“The Minister has confirmed that she will consider all proposals for improvements to the A2 between Limavady and Derry, including the Ballykelly Bypass. When she has identified her priorities she will issue a draft plan for public consultation.

“The Ballykelly Bypass is an important project for the northwest and Sinn Féin will continue to highlight the need for it as a priority to address regional imbalance and connect rural communities.”