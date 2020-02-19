Gildernew condemns attack on relative of QIH director

Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Michelle Gildernew has condemned an attack on the home of a relative of Quinn’s Industrial Holdings director.

Speaking following the weekend attack, Michelle Gildernew said:

“I was horrified to learn of another attack on a family with connections to QIH at the weekend.

“There has been an unacceptable criminal campaign of intimidation against management and staff at QIH over recent years.

“After last years brutal attack on Director Kevin Lunney, the local community had hoped that these senseless attacks had ceased.

“If those involved in these attacks do not stop someone will lose their life.

“It is time for action by the police services on both sides of the border to end this outrageous campaign against people who are going about their business and greatly benefitting the community in this area.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on these attacks to contact the authorities.”