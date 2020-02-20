Stormont House Agreement must be implemented - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has noted comments made by former British secretary of state to the north Julian Smith.

Julian Smith, speaking with the spectator magazine said "a PM does not sign off a key government deal without reading it first”.

Speaking following Smith’s comments, Linda Dillon said:

“I note the comments made by former British Secretary of State Julian Smith that Boris Johnson was aware of the details contained within the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document.

“This is in contrast to briefings to the media that Boris Johnson was not privy to key aspects of the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document.

“Of course, a core component of the document was a commitment by the British government to ‘publish and introduce legislation to implement the Stormont House Agreement’ within 100 days.

“It is now entirely unacceptable that there are indications that the British Government is backtracking on commitments made just weeks ago.

“In the recent Queen’s Speech which sets out the British Government legislative intent, reference was made to amending the Human Rights Act and legislating to deter ‘vexatious litigation’ to protect British armed forces, both of which run counter to the policy intent of the Stormont House Agreement.

“The implementation of the outstanding legacy mechanisms within the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner is crucial.

“Some victims have been waiting up to five decades for truth and disclosure.

“The British government must honour the commitments made in the 'new decade, new approach' document, this includes both legacy and financial commitments.

“The British Government has yet to respond to our party’s request for an urgent meeting on these issues, despite committing to ‘an intensive process’ with the parties and the Irish Government.

“Sinn Féin along with the legacy campaign groups will monitor these developments intently.”Críoch/Ends