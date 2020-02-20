Irish Waterways going overboard on the Shannon - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim Martin Kenny is calling on Waterways Ireland to call a halt to its new policy of requesting €1,000 from businesses and individuals to apply for licence to use the Shannon Navigation System.

Deputy Kenny said:

“Constituents have told me that since September 2019, Waterways Ireland have been requesting businesses operating on the Shannon Navigation to apply for a licence to continue operating on the river.

“Prior to this, businesses had to seek permission from Waterways Ireland under the Shannon Navigation Bye Laws 1992. All business on the Shannon Navigation must still comply with these Bye Laws.

“This new Licence agreement seem to be just a revenue gathering exercise by Waterways Ireland with a new charge of €1,000 per annum being levied on all business. From one Licence Agreement I have seen, it looks like Waterways Ireland have gone overboard with the conditions they have inserted.

“For example, they are requesting a list of all personnel who will work for the business and that they have the right to veto the appointment of any new personnel.

“Businesses have been operating on the Shannon Navigation for years and have complied with Bye Laws during that time. The number of boats on the Shannon Navigation has been declining over the last number of years and to add new charge to these struggling businesses is unfair and unjustified.

“Waterways Ireland must call a halt to this or else many of these businesses will sink.”