UCD statement on student rent increases begs more questions than it answers - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on UCD to clarify its position on the student accommodation rent increases.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“The statement issued by UCD yesterday in response to the student protests against a 12% increase in rents over the next three years begs more questions than it answers.

“I am not convinced that the claim of extra costs arising from the requirement to register with the Residential Tenancies Board or construction inflation sufficiently justifies or explains the plans to increase the rent by 12% on existing campus accommodation.

“I would like to sit down with UCD to discuss options to better finance student accommodation to make it more affordable.

“Unfortunately, UCD is the only university out of the seven I emailed that hasn’t come back to me yet in order to schedule a meeting.

“Student accommodation should and must be affordable.”