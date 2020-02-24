British government immigration plans disastrous for the health service – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said British government plans to deny work permits to some non-English speaking workers will have a detrimental impact on the economy.

Colm Gildernew said:

“The Brexit immigration measures will have a severe detrimental impact to the economy.

“Social care, which already in precarious circumstances, will be further undermined through deeper staff shortages resulting in less care for those in need.

“The health service is already facing a staffing crisis. Social care is at a tipping point and is heavily depending on workers from across Europe to provide care.

“These reckless, xenophobic attack on our care system will make the crisis worse.

“In the north, there are currently approximately 10,000 people living in residential homes with a further 23,000 receiving care in their own homes. These numbers are expected to grow by 15% in the next two years.

“Staff shortages are leasing to a rising, expensive dependency on agency workers to fill vacancies and a delay in discharging patients because care packages cannot be put in place.

“We will be raising these concerns directly with the British Government, but it’s clear they have once again ignored our unique circumstances and are treating our health system with contempt.”