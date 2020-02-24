Sinn Féin talks with other parties to intensify this week - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin lead negotiator Pearse Doherty TD has said “Sinn Féin’s talks with the other parties and independents are intensifying this week. We will be having serious detailed discussions on housing, health, climate, guaranteeing the pension age at sixty-five, giving workers and families a break and Irish Unity.

We believe that it is possible to have significant progress on the broad outline of a Programme for Government when the Dáil sits on March 5th.

Mr. Doherty said:

“The election was about change. We now need to deliver A Government for Change that will bring forward the solutions that are needed on housing, health, climate, guaranteeing the pension age at sixty-five, giving workers and families a break and Irish unity

“Our talks with the other parties and independents are intensifying this week and we will be having serious detailed discussions on the issues which need to be central to a Programme for Government. Sinn Féin is having detailed meetings with the Green Party this week and we are seeking meetings with others throughout the week.

“These engagements are about how we deliver a major housing programme and cut and freeze rents, how we deal with climate change, how we sort the trolley crisis, how we guarantee pension age at sixty five, how we give workers and families a break and how we advance Irish unity, particularly in the context of Brexit.

“Our efforts are in stark contrast with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael who will meet to discuss how they would rotate the position of Taoiseach and how they will put together the very government which has just been voted out of office.”