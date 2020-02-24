Hazzard in Berlin to brief European Left on Brexit

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard was in Berlin this weekend where he addressed the Executive Board of the European Left on issues relating to Brexit.

The South Down MP was warmly received by delegates from the EU27 member states who also extended their congratulations to Sinn Féin following the party’s recent success in the Irish General Election.

Speaking from Berlin, Mr Hazzard said:

“It was fantastic to receive such a warm welcome from representatives of the European Left in Berlin this weekend.

“Throughout the Brexit negotiations European solidarity with Ireland has been remarkable, and it was fitting that I had the opportunity to thank representatives from across the EU27 for that support at their Executive Board meeting here in Berlin.

“However, it was most important to take this opportunity to call for continued support in the months ahead - Brexit is by no means complete, and Ireland will need ongoing solidarity as European and British Government officials commence trade talks next month.

“We cannot allow the British Government to adopt a casual approach to their international obligations and responsibilities to protect both the Good Friday Agreement and our all-Ireland economy.

Mr Hazzard added:

“It was also brilliant to have the opportunity to be involved in a discussion regarding the need to deepen understanding and relations with all European Left parties in the time ahead - especially in regard to tackling the Climate Emergency; Workers Rights; Gender Equality; and the increasing need to counter the growth in extreme, far-right politics throughout Europe.”