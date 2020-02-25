Sinn Féin committed to Casement Park redevelopment - Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has once again outlined his party's commitment to ensuring a new state-of-the-art Casement Park stadium is delivered.

The West Belfast MP said:

"The Casement Park redevelopment project continues to be the only outstanding project within the regional stadia strategy that is still to be delivered.

"Some of the public commentary around the redevelopment is not accurate and not helpful.

"The money for Casement Park is from a separate pot of money - capital funding - that is specific to infrastructure projects and should not be confused with other funding.

"Sinn Féin will be seeking meetings with key stakeholders, including the GAA to discuss advancing the project.

"The development of Casement Park will have a positive impact in the lives of people in the area providing opportunities for residents and businesses around investment and job creation opportunities for West Belfast.

"It will also enhance Gaelic games throughout Antrim, Ulster and indeed across the island."