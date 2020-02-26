Mobuoy demonstrates need for stronger environmental protection - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said the scandal of the Mobuoy illegal dump outside Derry highlights the need for stronger environmental protection.

“A firm involved in the Mobuoy case commenced quarrying work without planning permission, knowing that they could successfully apply for retrospective planning permission.

“This allowed the dump site to expand massively as they were filling quarries with illegal waste.

“This considered as creating conditions that were exploited for eco-crime.

"When I pressed the Department on this issue, they reported that they are planning to produce guidance this summer on how to deal with retrospective minerals applications, which they say should strengthen environmental protection on this issue.

"I look forward to scrutinising this guidance to make sure that the environmental wreck of Mobuoy will never be repeated again."