Renters can’t trust Fianna Fáil - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has said that given Fianna Fáil have performed a double u-turn on the issue of rent freezes in 24 hours, renters simply cannot trust them.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“Last night Fianna Fáil told the Irish Independent that they were in favour of a two year rent freeze.

“This afternoon they performed another u-turn and stated that they still believe it is unconstitutional and they do not support a rent freeze.

“A double u turn in 24 hours on a very important issue is a record even for Fianna Fáil.

“This demonstrates that Fianna Fáil have no understanding of or interest in addressing the rental crisis.

“Only a government for change can deliver real change for renters.

“We don’t just need a rent freeze, we need to put money back in renters pockets and we need to see the roll out of affordable cost rental homes.

“This package of measure is the only way to give renters and their families a break.”