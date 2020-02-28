All-party Committee on Autism should be prioritised – Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion has written to the Ceann Comhairle Seán O’Fearghail asking that the establishment of an all-party Oireachtas Committee on Autism would be made a priority during the coming weeks while considering all other Oireachtas committees.

Speaking today Deputy Funchion said;

“I have written to the Ceann Comhairle asking that the establishment of an Oireachtas Committee on Autism be made a priority by the Dáil.

“I understand that several committees are being considered currently between now and the formation of government.

“In April 2019 I, along with my party colleagues introduced a motion calling for an Autism Empowerment Strategy to the Dáil on World Autism Day. This was a considered piece of work done in conjunction with advocacy groups and members of the autistic community.

“The motion set out a clear framework towards finally delivering a National Autism Empowerment Strategy and for the setting up of an all-party Oireachtas Committee which would be mandated to produce such a strategy within six months.

“Even though the motion was passed receiving strong cross party support at the time, the committee was never established.

“We believe that this committee should now be prioritised given the decision taken by the previous Dáil. We also believe that this committee should be set up at the earliest opportunity so that work can be started now and continue thereafter once the new government is up and running.

“I have raised this with the Ceann Comhairle and hope that it will be seriously considered by the Business Committee of the Dáil so that we may see the establishment of this committee in the coming weeks.”

ENDS