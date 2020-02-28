Executive urged to back Derry growth plan - Anderson

All executive Ministers are being lobbied to back match-funding Derry’s Economic Growth Plan, Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I was delighted to with the support of Finance Minister Conor Murphy for match funding for Derry’s Economic Growth Plan which comprises of the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund.

“Together, the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund represent a £105 million investment in the North West and will provide a major economic boost to the entire region, helping us to create and sustain well-paying jobs and opportunities.

“The Finance Minister has indicated his intention to shortly bring the matter before the Executive and we are calling on all Ministers to support this much needed investment in the North West.

“To that end, fellow Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan and I have jointly written to all Executive ministers urging them to support the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund in the context that the ‘New Decade New Approach’ document prioritised the development of a regionally-balanced economy.

“I hope all Ministers will support this initiative which will deliver investment, regeneration and opportunity to a region where it is greatly needed.”