Eoin Ó Broin calls for an independent review of the December homeless figures

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the January homeless figures published by the Department of Housing yesterday evening.

The January figures show a big rise in the number of adults and children in emergency accommodation, with 10,217 people living in emergency accommodation in January.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“The January homeless figures released yesterday evening shows a big rise in the number of adults and children in emergency accommodation.

“The figures increased by 540 in total on the previous month, with an additional 388 adults, 152 children and 63 families living in emergency accommodation in January 2020. This brings the total yet again to over 10,000.

“This is deeply concerning. Current policy is continuing to fail the families, children and individuals in emergency accommodation and the incoming government must change direction and take decisive action.

“A government for change led by Sinn Féin would introduce the Focus Ireland amendment to make it illegal for eviction notices being issued to tenants when buy to let landlords want to sell. We would also increase funding for Housing First and increase the number of acquisitions of vacant properties.

“The big increase seen in the January figures underlines the deep suspicion that many have on the veracity of the figures published in December.

“Rather than politicising this discussion, it is our view that an independent review of the December homeless figures should be conducted by the CSO or the Housing Agency.

“Strong consideration must also be given to giving responsibility for collating and publishing the homeless data to an independent body such as the CSO so that there is no perception of or actual manipulation of the figures.”

