Elisha McCallion to run in Seanad election

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has announced that former Foyle MP Elisha McCallion will be one of the party’s candidates in the Seanad election.

Speaking after her selection, Elisha McCallion said:

“I’m honoured to have been selected to run for the Industrial and Commercial panel and as one of the Sinn Féin’s seven candidates in the Seanad election.

“This is a unique opportunity to work with my colleague Niall Ó Donnghaile in giving people across the north a voice in the Oireachtas.

“Part of my focus will be advancing the party’s agenda of giving workers and families a break, defending citizens’ rights, advancing Irish Unity and addressing regional disparities west of the Bann, including the impact of partition on Derry and Donegal.

“There are important challenges ahead in the coming months as the next stage of Brexit begins, we must ensure the protections for economy secured in the Irish Protocol and Withdrawal Agreement are upheld.

“I look forward to the campaign and I am determined to bring a positive, inclusive and dynamic perspective to the Oireachtas.