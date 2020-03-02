Archibald challenges minister and CEO of InvestNI on regional balance of activities of InvestNI

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has requested meetings with the Minister for the Economy and the Chief Executive of InvestNI to highlight concerns on the regional balance of InvestNI activities.

The party’s economy and climate action spokesperson said:

“Recent figures showing the number of foreign direct investment visits hosted by InvestNI in each constituency over the last three years highlighted gross disparities in many areas compared to Belfast.

“Figures for InvestNI activity 2018-19 broken down by both council area and parliamentary constituency also show great disparities in terms of ‘new jobs assisted’ in constituencies and council areas beyond Belfast.

“Addressing regional disparity is an Executive commitment including in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document which states ‘a top priority of the Executive will be to develop a regionally-balanced economy with opportunities for all.

“Addressing regional imbalances requires strategic policy direction and that must include in the activities of InvestNI.

“Decades of under-investment has resulted in huge regional disparities, that must be addressed. I have requested meetings with the Minister for the Economy and the Chief Executive of InvestNI to discuss how this can be achieved and progressed.”