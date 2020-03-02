Irish protocol protections must be maintained - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government must not be allowed to renege on commitments made on protections from Brexit.

The Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson said:

"As this phase of the Brexit negotiations gets underway it is essential that the protections already agreed by the British government and EU in the Irish Protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement are maintained and implemented.

"To date, the British government appears to be attempting to renege on the commitments it has already entered into, but the EU must not allow that to happen.

"It is vital that these commitments are implemented in order to protect the all-Ireland economy and to offer reassurance to local businesses and traders.

"We will continue to work with the EU and with the Irish government to make sure there is no resiling from the commitments made in the Irish Protocol.”