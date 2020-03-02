McAleer calls on Infrastructure Minister to prohibit vehicles passing school buses

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer today pressed the Infrastructure Minister on the need to improve safety for children using school buses by protecting them from overtaking vehicles.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“Today I asked the Infrastructure Minister to look at the introduction of legislation to prohibit vehicles from passing school buses when children are being collected and dropped off.

“Overtaking a stationary bus can be dangerous for school children, particularly when they are crossing roads.

“We have had a number of tragedies and accidents over the years where children have been knocked down and injured. It’s our responsibility to ensuring this never happens again.

“The minister is reviewing my proposals to improve safety and best practice and I hope to meet her in the near future.

“Improving road safety for children and young people is a priority, they are most at risk while crossing roads.

“I will continue to campaign for this vital piece of legislation.”