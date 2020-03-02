Ní Chuilín meets Communities Minister to discuss extending welfare protections

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has met with Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to discuss the development of an anti-poverty strategy and the extension of welfare protection measures.

The North Belfast MLA said:

"My party colleague Emma Sheerin and I held a positive meeting with Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to discuss the development of an anti-poverty strategy for the north.

“It was very encouraging that one of first steps the minister has taken since taking office was binning the bedroom tax and taking steps to extend the welfare protections behind the March 2020 deadline.

“We discussed a range of options around what can be done to extend and expand welfare protections.

“We will continue to meet with the minister and others in order to make sure those most in need in our society are protected from the Tory cuts agenda.”