Mary Lou McDonald will not travel to the United States for St Patrick’s Day this year

6 March, 2020 - by Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said this afternoon that she will not be travelling to the United States for St. Patrick's Day this year.

She said:

"Due to current circumstances, I will not be travelling to the United States for St. Patrick's Day events this year.

"Sinn Féin Vice President and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill MLA will make a short trip to the US and will attend several events in Washington.”

ENDS

