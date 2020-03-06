Council celebration of Seachtain na Gaeilge historic step - Carlin
Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Carlin has hailed Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s celebration of Seachtain na Gaeilge as a historic step in recognition of the language.Cllr Carlin said: “It is historic that Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge for the first time. “The council will host a number of events including a Cúpla focal with Linda Ervine on Wednesday 11th March and a Pop-Up Gaeltacht on Friday 20th March. “This will be one of many events taking place across the north tomark Seachtain na Gaeilge.“It is testament to the vibrancyof Irish language and culture which continues to grow through Irish Medium Education provision and community organisations. “I commend the council for arranging this celebration of Irish language and culture in the borough and I am proud to have played a key part in making this happen.”