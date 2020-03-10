Universities must divest from fossil fuels - Archibald

Sinn Féin's Climate Action Spokesperson, Caoimhe Archibald MLA, has written to the senior management of Queen's University Belfast and Ulster University seeking a commitment from both institutions to divest from fossil fuels.





The East Derry MLA said:





"In 2017, Queen's University publicly committed to ending all investments in fossil fuel assets from its £60m investment fund.





"This position was strongly endorsed by the university's governing body and by staff and student representatives.





"Three years on, and as students and staff protest today against a lack of progress on this issue, I have written to Queen's University to ask for an update on their public fossil fuel divestment promise.





"I have also written to Ulster University to seek a commitment that UU will follow suit and commit to stopping investment in the extraction and production of fossil fuels.





"These universities use public funds to invest in fossil fuels. In this sense, there is both a moral and financial case to urgently cease investing in assets contributing to climate breakdown that will also become stranded assets, thereby putting public money at risk.





"I believe universities have a responsibility to play a leadership role in confronting these crises, and should provide public updates on the progress they are making in this regard."