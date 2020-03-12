Sinn Féin taking significant steps in respect of Coronavirus threat - Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said that due to the deterioration of the situation concerning the Coronavirus she is taking significant steps to curtail Sinn Féin activity for the foreseeable future.

She said:

"Over the last number of days the situation regarding the Coronavirus has deteriorated further and there are increasing numbers of confirmed cases daily.

"Our first priority must be the health of workers and the wider community.

"In what is a public health emergency, all Sinn Féin work will continue as much as possible but I am taking the following decisions which are to be implemented with immediate effect:

There will be no travel off the island of Ireland on party business.

All social gatherings are now postponed including Regional AGMs and public meetings.

Sinn Féin Easter Commemorations are cancelled and we are recommending that all other Easter Commemorations are cancelled and other arrangements will be put in place to honour our Patriot Dead.

All Cumann meetings must now be done via Skype or by phone.

Constituency clinics must be conducted via phone and e-mail.

Plans are being put in place for staff to work from home.

"This is going to be a very challenging period and we all need to pull together to get through it."