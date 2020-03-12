Department of Housing must outline measures in place for renters and those in emergency accommodation during COVID 19 pandemic- Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has written to the Minister for Housing asking him to outline what measures his Department is putting in place to support those in emergency accommodation and renters during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“The Minister must give serious consideration to how his Department will support those living in emergency accommodation, in cramped living quarters, such as hotel rooms and hostels during the COVID 19 pandemic. It is virtually impossible to self-isolate in these conditions.

“My correspondence to the Minister this morning also reflected concerns renters brought to me in terms of upcoming rent reviews and the mortgage holidays that banks are open to for homeowners.

“I asked Minister Murphy if any consideration has been given to a rent review moratorium during the Covid 19 crisis.

“I also asked him if there has been any discussion with any discussion with the Department for Social Protection on whether emergency rent supplement payments will made available to renters.

“Finally, will the Minister consider a moratorium on landlords issuing vacant possession notices to quit when selling their property in order to prevent more people entering homeless services during the pandemic?

“The adoption of these measures will provide some comfort to the vulnerable in our society.”